Walk Across New York for American Legion Post 44

My name is Don, I’m 66 years old and I’m walking across New York State, from Buffalo to Montauk Point, 700 miles to raise funds for my hometown American Legion Post. I live in Malverne New York, a small suburb of NYC with a farm that accounts for about half of our downtown.

The Malverne American Legion Hall - Post 44, is an important part of our community because it’s the only large meeting space where we can hold events. Birthdays, communions, dances, elections, they’re all held here. The Legion Hall has been a part of the Malverne community for nearly 100 years and, like many buildings built in the 1930’s, it’s showing its age. The Hall needs new plumbing and electrical work, a new kitchen and upgraded bathrooms. The Legionnaires recently repaved their parking lot which took most of their funds.

I’m asking you to donate to help save and restore this vital part of our community. I’m walking across New York to bring this issue to everyone’s attention and to ask for your help.