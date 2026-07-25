Wakibrine Need A New Monitor

Wakibrine was locked in, desperately hunting preds in-game. A sudden misplay sent him into a frenzy. He hurled his slipper at the monitor, aiming to vent his frustration. *CRACK!* The screen shattered into a spiderweb of pixels. Silence filled the room as he realized he’d just destroyed his setup over a virtual match. His slipper lay on the floor, the monitor was dead, and his hunt had come to a very expensive, abrupt end.