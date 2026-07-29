Waiting on disability approval

Hi, I'm Mike kowalczyk. I have recently become disabled due to degenerative disk disease and arthritis in my spine. I have been out of work 6 months so far. Paying bills is becoming very stressful. I have alot of trouble just doing simple things around the house. These 2 health conditions cause me a lot of pain everyday. Just trying to get by until my disability is approved. Anything would help. Have a blessed day.