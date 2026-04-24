Wagner couple needs your help

I am a great friend of Brian & Jen Wagner and the woke left has demonized them for their patriotism. Though they have lost a lot and been called everything, I led a virtual prayer with hundreds of participants who prayed for their safety from the devil. Many reached out and wanted to know how to help?





This community fundraiser will be used to help our young patriots who deal with their own difficulties spreading the gospel at a young age. Like the Wagners, Jesus was shunned because of his beliefs.





We need to send a message to the left that America 250 belongs to Americans and the continuous threats only embolden us more to let them know, Jesus Christ is coming.















