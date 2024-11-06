Campaign Image

Supporting the family of Wade Scaglione

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $13,095

Campaign created by Uwe Schroeder

Campaign funds will be received by Uwe Schroeder

On November 5th I received a call that would and will change my life for ever. My "bestie" (his term not mine :) ) and little adopted brother, for reasons we might never fully understand; decided to leave this world. He was the kindest, most caring person I had ever met, and his ability to capture a room with his positive and playful vibes was something unique. He had the ability to make you feel loved even though his passion in life was to always be a jokester and never missed the chance to make you the prunt of the joke. Anybody that spent any time around him would know how special of a human being he was, and he will truly be missed by many.

Being that Wade was the primary bread winner, I will assume(I admittedly don't have intimate details of his finances) that life for his wife Amalia and son Liam will have their challenges, beyond just the grieving process.  I have therefore started this donation campaign in honor of Wades memory and to relieve some of the financial burdens that will inevitably be faced by his beloved family.

 Any support you can offer, whether through donations or by sharing this campaign, would mean the world to me, but more importantly his family. I have no doubt many will come to the calling. Thank you from the bottom of our collective hearts.

Recent Donations

Bill Chmelir
$ 300.00 USD
26 days ago

Celso Esquivel
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Vicki Carpenter
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Crumes
$ 750.00 USD
2 months ago

Elick Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Allen Family
$ 250.00 USD
2 months ago

Adam Smith LA
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Jude Hodge
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Please accept my sincere condolences.

Noel Sheckells
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Hall Family
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Michael Howard
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

May he rest in peace.

Mercier family
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Blackwelder Family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

I'm so sorry. 🙏🏻 Sending our love and prayers.

Sierra Pylkas
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Our prayers are with your family.

Katrina Reintjes
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

I am so sorry, praying for you and the family

Iverson family
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

May God comfort your hearts

McKenzie Family
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

We love you guys!

Mike and Lorie Reese
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Danielle Rossiter
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

