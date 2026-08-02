Waddell Family Medical Costs

Help Support the Waddell Family

The Waddell family has had an incredibly difficult couple of weeks, and we’re hoping to come together to support them during this unexpected and overwhelming time.

Two weeks ago, my sister welcomed their third baby. The day after her birth, doctors discovered complications with her intestines that required immediate surgery at a children’s hospital three hours away. Thankfully, her surgery was successful, but she is expected to remain in the NICU for about six weeks. Her parents have been splitting their time between the hospital and home with their other two children.

Then, last night, their oldest son suffered a femur fracture in a water slide accident and required emergency surgery. He is also facing a long recovery of approximately six weeks.

Between medical expenses, insurance, travel, meals, childcare, and time away from work, the financial burden has quickly become overwhelming.

Any donation, no matter the amount, will help give the Waddell family some relief so they can focus on being there for their children. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping their family in your thoughts and prayers means just as much.

Thank you for supporting the Waddell family during this incredibly difficult time. ❤️



