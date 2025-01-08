WNC Rising above the flood

As a federally recognized 501(c)(3) charitable organization and a member of NCVOAD, W34P Foundation Incorporated has been a dedicated partner in disaster relief for the AMY counties since the beginning of the disaster response. We've been incredibly grateful for the use of the Avery County Airfield, which has served as a vital hub for WNC disaster relief and response efforts. However, with the impending demolition of the main hangar in March 2025, we urgently need a new, permanent home to continue our mission.

Currently, the airfield houses most of our non-perishable food, household goods, and essential supplies crucial for sustaining families during and after disasters. We have developed the first advanced U.S. FOB for this type of operation. This operation is backed by a strong skillset of volunteers who are able to operate under the most extreme conditions, rapidly responding.

We are deeply committed to supporting the AMY counties throughout the recovery process, including long-term rebuilding efforts.

To ensure uninterrupted aid and support, we must relocate our operations to a new, secure facility. Your generous donations will directly support the construction of this vital resource for the people of WNC and beyond.

We invite you to join us in this crusade to rebuild, recover, and create a solid future for the recovery of WNC and NC. The loss of the Avery County Airfield presents a significant challenge, but together, we can overcome it. Your support will be instrumental in building a new, permanent facility that will serve as a cornerstone of disaster relief and community recovery for years to come. Your donation will be memorialized & placed within the new facility.