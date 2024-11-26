Campaign Image

Vehicle Repair for Christian Family

Campaign created by Cody Justice

Campaign funds will be received by Cory Byrum

Vehicle Repair for Christian Family

A Christian family facing a sensitive situation is in need of vehicle repair for their van.

Total estimated cost for the repairs: $2,200.

$2,500 is suggested as a rough safety net to ensure the family can make the repairs as stated.

I (Cody Justice) became aware of this family's sensitive situation some weeks ago, and told the brother that if he needed anything, to let me know. He has done so for this.

Please donate to help this family with this burden.

I will ensure they receive the funds.

Thank you, and Godspeed,

—Cody Justice

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Shane
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

The Holden Brothers
$ 125.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless.

Sam Pauken
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 800.00 USD
1 month ago

God Bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Elan Edry
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Every blessing to you guys.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless!

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Update #1

November 27th, 2024

Praise God.

Goal met in one day.

Thank you to all who gave.

The Lord reward you.

