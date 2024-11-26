Vehicle Repair for Christian Family

A Christian family facing a sensitive situation is in need of vehicle repair for their van.

Total estimated cost for the repairs: $2,200.

$2,500 is suggested as a rough safety net to ensure the family can make the repairs as stated.

I (Cody Justice) became aware of this family's sensitive situation some weeks ago, and told the brother that if he needed anything, to let me know. He has done so for this.

Please donate to help this family with this burden.

I will ensure they receive the funds.

Thank you, and Godspeed,

—Cody Justice