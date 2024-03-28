Help Support VRBE

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $1,100
Campaign funds will be received by Arthur Dachiardi
My name is Arthur Dachiardi and I am the creator of V.R.B.E., which stands for Virtual Reality Bible Experience! I have developed a prototype you can discover on my website at www.vrbe.com. I am seeking your generous donation in order to hire a team of virtual reality developers to complete this application! I believe with your support, V.R.B.E. will be the greatest advancement towards our spiritual growth, since the King James Bible was first published in 1611! I also believe that we are all managers of Gods money, so what better way to spend that which is His, for those which are His.
Seeing the Bible virtually would really make it come alive. Awesome concept Arthur!
Prayers for the success of this awesome idea!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.