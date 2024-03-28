Help Support VRBE

My name is Arthur Dachiardi and I am the creator of V.R.B.E., which stands for Virtual Reality Bible Experience! I have developed a prototype you can discover on my website at www.vrbe.com. I am seeking your generous donation in order to hire a team of virtual reality developers to complete this application! I believe with your support, V.R.B.E. will be the greatest advancement towards our spiritual growth, since the King James Bible was first published in 1611! I also believe that we are all managers of Gods money, so what better way to spend that which is His, for those which are His.