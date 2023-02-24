Bill & Grace Van Patten Fire Fund

Tuesday, February 21st 2023 a devastating fire broke out in our parents long time family home. Firefighters were able to save the house from complete destruction, but the roof, attic and a portion of the second floor were completely destroyed by fire, and the rest of the house has extensive water and smoke damage, as well as most of their furniture and other belongings.

The financial impact of this upon our parents cannot be overstated. Their fire insurance was recently cancelled by their long time provider due to other fires in the area. They have been actively searching for--but unable to secure--an alternative provider.

This house has been so much more than just their home. God has used this house (and our parents) as a place of refuge and blessing for so many people over the years. Our parents are known by all as caring, loving, amazing people who give so much to their family, community and church.

If you are not able to give financially at this time please consider sharing. Thank you from the bottom or our hearts.

Willy, Shari, Bonni, and Jennifer (Bill and Grace's children)



