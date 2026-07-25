Vongo Rumphi Salvation Crusade

Dear Partner,





Thank you for your generous support of our previous Crusades. Because of your kindness, many lives were impacted by the Gospel.





We humbly invite you to partner with us once again by supporting the upcoming VONGO Rumphi Mega Salvation Crusade slated for October 9th, 10th and 11th this year.





Every gift, no matter the size, will help us reach more souls with the message of Christ.





Thank you for standing with us. May God richly bless you.





Our bank details





1). GBP account: 1014382557

SWIFT CODE: NBMAMWMW

National Bank of Malawi









2). Local MWK account: 1008907157

National Bank of Malawi





Visit our portfolio on stewardship dashboard here:

https://www.stewardship.org.uk/pages/Vongo_Salvation_Crusade



