Vone Chemotherapy

This is Vone, pronounced Vaugh. We were engaged to be married last April, 2025. In February she discovered a lump and had it removed in March this year. The course of her Chemotherapy will cost $30000, each session is around $3000. She has currently completed 2 sessions and will receive additional treatments about 1 month apart. The surgery hospital costs have depleted her resources and I'm trying to fund her chemo sessions. I'm retired and have limited resources myself and we could really use some help with the medical expenses.

Update: She has now completed her third session and results are promising.

Vone is the childhood friend of my sister in-law and lives in the Capital City Vientiane, Laos. After she got out of her abusive marriage, we were introduced in Late 2024 and met in Toronto in February of 2025. She has a brother living in Toronto and it gave me an opportunity to meet some of the family. I traveled to Laos in April where we became engaged. We have applied for a K-1 visa and after about 10 months were approved by the USCIS to move forward. We are currently wait for an interview for Vone with the Embassy.





Thank you and God bless. Rich Lewis