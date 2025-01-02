Derek & Sarah von der Hellen Embryo Adoption

After many months of prayer, waiting, & hard news, the von der Hellens have found themselves in pursuit of growing their family via embryo adoption! This is not the story they anticipated, but their faithful pursuit of God's call on their lives is evident as they are trusting Him & putting their hands to this plow.

What is embryo adoption?

Couples who have gone through the process of IVF have the option of creating an adoption plan for any remaining embryos.

As Derek & Sarah believe life begins at conception, adopting one of these couples' remaining embryos would allow these tiny image bearers a loving home in a covenant household, give Sarah the experience of carrying their child(ren), & allow both she & Derek to bond with the baby over the 9 months of gestation!

Their goal will be to choose a couple with 2-3 embryos total to adopt & then transfer each embryo one at a time for Sarah to carry!

How can you help?

-Pray! "Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God."

-Encourage them. Derek & Sarah are not alone in this. Let it be known we are in their corner!

-Give financially. As is the case with any adoption, embryo adoption comes at a high cost when combining agency & medical fees. If you have means to assist financially in bringing home baby von der Hellen, please prayerfully consider doing so! Any amount is a blessing & a help. You may give anonymously if you so choose.

The agency Derek & Sarah are using estimates a total expected cost of $24,000. Some of these expenses are dependent on details that are currently unknown & are subject to vary. We will update as we have that specific information & as specific financial needs arise .

The most immediate financial need is a lump sum due at the end of the month (January 31). The initial agency fees plus the home study fee come to a total of: $8,225.

$5,170 is taken care of which leaves a $3,055 deficit due before Feb 1.

Derek & Sarah are happy to share & answer any questions you may have. Please feel free to reach out to them, DeeDee von der Hellen, &/or Eddie & Kelly Wiggs.