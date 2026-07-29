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Hands & Feet of Christ

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTravis Oehmen

Fundraiser funds will be received by Travis Oehmen

Hands & Feet of Christ

🚗💔 Hey everyone! I'm reaching out from our little town just outside of Chicago, and let me tell you, it's been a doozy lately. Just last week, as I was driving through the neighborhood, I saw something that hit close to home – again. There they were, another family struggling with their old beater car, barely holding together on the side of Rt. 30.

🙌 You know how it feels when you see someone down and out—it tugs at your heartstrings, doesn't it? It was like that moment in a movie where everything slows down, and all you want to do is swoop in and help but can't figure out how. That's how I felt as I pulled over to offer some unsolicited advice through my car window.

But then, I thought about what we could actually do for them – or rather, how we could empower them! It hit me: What if our church and community banded together to fix up these families' vehicles? No strings attached—just a helping hand when they need it most.

🔧 This campaign is all about making that dream a reality. We want to raise enough money for some serious repairs, you know? Imagine getting behind the wheel of your own set of wheels again – no more hitching rides or skipping out on important doctor's appointments because public transit can only take you so far.

We have a good selection of tools, but there are some specialty tools that we would love to acquire, and maybe even purchase a used tarp shed if we can rustle up enough funds! It won't be glamorous, but it sure will make life easier on our folks here in need. A used car dolly with a winch would be another purchase that we would like to make if the vehicle happens to be completely inoperative.

🙏 So here I am, asking you to help us create some hope and dignity for families who might otherwise get left behind. Will you join me? Let's come together as a community – no matter how big or small your contribution may be – because every bit helps when it comes to rebuilding lives one spark plug at a time!

Remember, it doesn't take much to change someone's world around here: "The King will answer and say to them, ‘Truly I say to you, to the extent that you did it to one of these brothers of Mine, even the least of them, you did it to Me.’" - Matthew 25:40. Let's show up for each other when times are tough because that's what community is all about – supporting one another like family!

💌 Together, let’s be the hands and feet of Christ. Donate if you can; share our story far and wide. It takes a village to raise a child—or in this case, a car. And we know it starts with you!

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