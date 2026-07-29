Volleyball & Education for My Two Kids

I'm a Person with Disability - Major Depressive Disorder. After years of treatment, depression still affects me, and I haven't been able to hold down work since my previous job in 2024 when my depression started.





When I feel okay, I train my kids in volleyball, I was an athlete before, so they can have a good future and access to scholarships as they improve. Two of my four kids are in Grade School, and I'm asking for help to send them to AdDU, where they can receive a good education and better volleyball training.





This fundraiser is for their tuition and other expenses they'll need along their journey. I'm confident that as they do better, a scholarship will be granted. This amount covers two years of schooling at AdDU for both of them.





I'm starting to vlog about their journey, and I'd love to give thanks to everyone who donates. Thank you so much for your kind hearts.