Voices of Healing is designed to provide trauma-informed mental health support, community awareness, and violence prevention advocacy for mothers who have lost children to gun violence. The initiative recognizes that healing and community safety are interconnected. By empowering mothers as advocates, peer leaders, and community voices, the program seeks to reduce the long-term effects of trauma while promoting safer neighborhoods.

Phase 1: Program Development and Community Engagement (Months 1–6)

Key Activities:

Recruit and train a team of licensed mental health professionals, peer support specialists, and community outreach coordinators. Establish partnerships with hospitals, trauma recovery centers, schools, faith-based organizations, law enforcement agencies, and violence intervention programs. Conduct community listening sessions with affected mothers to identify needs, barriers to care, and priority concerns. Develop culturally responsive mental health resources and educational materials.

Phase 2: Mental Health Services and Peer Support Launch (Months 6–12)

Key Activities:

Launch weekly support groups facilitated by licensed counselors and trained peer mentors. Provide individual grief counseling and trauma-informed therapy referrals. Implement wellness workshops focused on coping strategies, stress management, self-care, and family healing. Create a resource navigation program connecting participants to healthcare, housing, legal assistance, and financial support services.



