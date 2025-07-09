Vision Ministry startup

Hello, my name is Chase and I was diagnosed with a terminal illness in March. Since then I have been praying for guidance on what Gods plan is going to be for me moving into the future. In that time in prayer and with advice from my pastor, family, and friends I feel the spiritual pull from God leading me to be an evangelist, traveling the nation to spread the word of God and aiding the homeless and those in recovery.

I have set this fundraiser up because since my diagnosis I have lost my job and therefore my insurance and I've sold off pretty much everything I own to pay medical bills.

I set this up to buy bibles, journals, food, clothes, and sanitizing supplies to hand out, an all weather tent to double as a shelter for myself, my dog (Thor, in the picture), anyone who needs a place, and the church, a used vehicle, and government paperwork to establish the ministry both state and federally.

I have faith that God has a purpose for and can use me to reach people from a unique perspective. Thank you in advance for every prayer and every dollar. God bless.