My wife and I are both on Medicare and are in desperate need of some very expensive vision and dental care that is not covered. We both need Ned eyeglasses and she needs new dentures, as well as having more teeth extracted and fitted with new lower dentures. I also need new eyeglasses, and I have several thousand dollars worth of dental issues which will require extractions and denture replacement for some, and the capping and fillings for others. These funds will also cover our out-of-pocket expenses for her rheumatologist and my eye surgery for retinal surgery. We both have multiple health issues, which has forced me to go back to work in a large retail store to try to subsidize our Social Security and pay for our needs.