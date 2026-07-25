Visible Music College Campus Relocation Fund

For 26 years, Visible Music College has equipped and discipled musicians, worship leaders, and ministry leaders to thrive both in the music industry and in the Church. At Visible, students are shaped not only academically and artistically, but also spiritually — growing as Christ-followers who are prepared to use their gifts to impact the world for God’s Kingdom.





Today, Visible is stepping into an exciting new season.





This summer, Visible Music College will relocate from downtown Memphis to River of Life Church in Millington, Tennessee. This move is more than a change of address — it is a strategic step toward deeper church partnership and a learning environment that more closely reflects the real-life needs of ministry and worship leadership today.





As we prepare this new campus for students, we are inviting friends, supporters, churches, and partners like you to help make this transition possible. Moving an entire college comes with significant needs, including facility renovations, classroom and studio equipment, technology upgrades, and the labor required to prepare the space before students arrive this fall. Every gift, no matter the size, will directly support the creation of a welcoming, inspiring environment where students can learn, grow, worship, and pursue their calling.





Your generosity will help create a new home where future musicians and ministry leaders can be discipled, trained, and sent out to serve the Church and the world.





Thank you for believing in the mission of Visible Music College and for investing in the next generation of Christian artists and leaders!

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