Virtual Sky Local Ai Business Directory

VirtualSky — AI-Powered Local Business Directory

The Problem

Small local businesses are getting crushed. They can't afford a $5,000 website. They can't compete with big chains on Google. And they're invisible online while customers scroll right past them.

What VirtualSky Does

VirtualSky is an AI-powered local business directory that gives every small business a premium, professionally designed web presence — automatically. No web designer needed. No thousands of dollars. Just a listing that looks like a Fortune 500 company built it.

Our AI generates full multi-page websites for local businesses — home, about, services, and contact pages — all customized to their industry, location, and brand. Plumbers get a bold trades design. Restaurants get an upscale supper club aesthetic. Law firms get an old-money prestige look. All done in seconds.

Why I'm Raising Funds

I'm a solo developer who has been building VirtualSky from the ground up — every line of code, every server, every feature. I've built the AI engine, the business directory, the hosting platform, and the agent system entirely on my own.

I need help covering server costs, API fees, and marketing to get VirtualSky in front of the small businesses that need it most. Every dollar goes directly into the platform and outreach.

The Vision

Every small business in America deserves a fighting chance online. VirtualSky is how we give it to them.

Help me help them.



