🇺🇸Virginia Strong

Hello, My name is Robert Zimmerman, Jr.

I’m a lifelong Manassas resident, constitutional conservative, and a relentless advocate for the rule of law, and I'm preparing to seek the Republican nomination for Virginia House District 20. I believe our community deserves disciplined leadership that protects public safety, working families, taxpayer interests, due process, and constitutional rights. Your support helps build the volunteer network, voter outreach, communications, and campaign readiness needed to compete seriously, earn the opportunity to serve, and help build a stronger Virginia.





👍 Thank you for standing with us to deliver real change and accountability in Virginia and beyond, I am very grateful for your help.

-Robert 🇺🇸













Solely the Republican Party has the authority to determine its nominee for the special election in House District 20. Robert J. Zimmerman Jr. is working closely with GOP leadership and preparing to file the necessary paperwork to seek the Republican nomination. Once a formal campaign committee is established in accordance with Virginia law, all future fundraising and expenditures will comply with applicable campaign finance reporting and disclaimer requirements. No political committee has been formed at this time, and these gifts are not contributions to any political campaign, candidate committee, or political action committee under Virginia or federal law. Team Zimmerman/Flip Virginia does not sell or share personal information with third parties. Information submitted through donation or contact forms is used only to process your gift and communicate with you. All support given through this page is provided as personal gifts directly to Robert J. Zimmerman Jr. These gifts are non-refundable and intended to help fund personal advocacy efforts, community engagement, public appearances, security measures, administrative costs, travel, transportation, and hospitality.



