Support for Viola: A Journey of Hope, Faith, and Healing

Help Tracy, Charles, and Their Girls Through Viola’s Open Heart Surgery

Introduction

My name is Brenda, Tracy’s sister, and I am reaching out with a heartfelt plea for help and prayers for my beloved niece Viola, and her parents, Tracy and Charles. Their family’s world was turned upside down when Viola, their oldest daughter, was diagnosed with a serious heart condition called Pulmonary Vein Stenosis (PVS). The journey since then has been a rollercoaster of hope, fear, faith, and love.

Viola’s Medical Journey

From a young age, Viola has shown a strength and resilience that inspires everyone around her. After her diagnosis with PVS—a rare and complex heart condition that causes narrowing of the veins carrying blood from her lungs to her heart—she has faced more hospital visits and procedures than any child ever should. There have been countless doctor appointments, tests, and treatments, each one a testament to the courage in Viola’s little heart and the unwavering support of her family.

Details of Recent Surgery

Recently, the situation became critical. Viola’s doctors at Boston Children’s Hospital determined she needed open heart surgery to address her worsening condition. The news was both terrifying and hopeful for our family. This complex procedure involved repairing her pulmonary veins and required a highly specialized surgical team. The surgery itself was long and challenging, but Viola came through with the same fighting spirit she has always shown. There were moments of uncertainty, and even now, the path to recovery is filled with both small victories and hurdles. The medical team stays cautiously optimistic, but Viola will need ongoing care and monitoring.

The Family’s Emotional Experience

Nothing prepares a parent for seeing their child endure such pain and uncertainty. Tracy and Charles have been by Viola’s side every moment, praying for her healing, holding her hand through the beeping machines and the long nights in the ICU. Their faith has been their anchor—leaning on God for comfort, strength, and peace in the midst of their fear. Viola’s older sister, Livonia, has been as brave as her little sister, showing love and patience even when her world was also disrupted. Our entire family continues to pray, believe, and trust God for Viola’s full recovery.

Financial and Logistical Challenges

Alongside the emotional toll, the financial burden has been immense. The sudden trip to Boston, time off from work, travel, lodging, and the mounting medical bills have placed significant strain on Tracy and Charles. While they would never ask for help themselves, I know the reality they face. Their focus has been solely on Viola’s care, but the expenses keep growing. Every bit of support will help ease their burden so they can continue to give Viola the best chance at healing.

Call to Action: Prayers and Support Needed

We are asking—not only for donations to help cover the overwhelming costs, but most importantly, for your prayers. Pray for Viola’s healing, for wisdom for her doctors, for strength for Tracy, Charles, Livonia, and all who love her. If you are able, please consider donating to help this precious family through a time no one ever imagines facing.

Closing: Gratitude and Faith

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for reading Viola’s story, for your prayers, and for any support you can offer. Our faith in God gives us hope that Viola’s journey will inspire others, and that, with your help, she will have the chance to grow up healthy and strong. Please share this story, keep the family in your prayers, and, if you feel led, donate. Together, we can lift this family up in their hour of greatest need.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Brenda (Tracy's sister) and Family