STAND & FIGHT WITH VINTAGE FIREARMS

Vintage Firearms LLC is a small gun shop in Endicott, New York that was opened in 1997. The gun shop is now being sued in SIX different civil legal actions, stemming from the completely legal sale of a rifle that was purchased by Payton Gendron and then used in the horrific Tops Supermarket Shooting in Buffalo, New York, nearly four months after the sale on May 14, 2022. In these civil legal actions anti-gun groups like Everytown for Gun Safety, Gifford’s Law Center, and Brady United are part of the civil actions against Vintage. The real motive behind lawsuits like this is clear: to bankrupt gun dealers so that law-biding citizens do not have access to firearms. Rather than placing the blame on Gendron, the individual who is personally responsible for these Horrific crimes, politically motivated organizations have chosen to use this tragedy to pursue gun control through the courts. The gun industry is the only industry subject to attacks based upon the criminal harms created by others. (Car dealers are not sued for selling vehicles later involved is drunken driver accidents. The Mini- market that sold Gendron gas, which allowed him to drive to Buffalo, has not been sued. ) Vintage Firearms has been sued simply because it legally sold a firearm. The cost of defending these cases is overwhelming. I have asked the New York Rifle & Pistol Association, National Shooting Sports Foundation, Firearms Policy Coalition, Gun Owners of America, National Association for Gun Rights, and the National Rifle Association for assistance and thus far received nothing. Four organizations never had the courtesy to reply to my correspondence and the other two provided no support or aid. My daughter Darlene Donald ( Attorney working Pro- Gratis [ free- no charge ] ), and Sean List ( Attorney who specializes in Second Amendment and Firearm Industry Cases of LEHMANN MAJOR LIST in New Hampshire ) are doing a great job defending the Gun Owners of New York State and Vintage Firearms in the lawsuits, but I lack the funds necessary to continue this fight. I need your help! Vintage Firearms need your prayers for Justice and your financial assistance to defeat this attack on Gun Ownership in New York State and the rest of the country. The outcome of these cases will have a significant impact on our 2nd Amendment rights. We must stand together against injustice or be defeated one by one in the courts of America. STAND IN SOLIDARITY WITH VINTAGE FIREARMS. Help demonstrate that law abiding New Yorkers and Americans will not stand back silently while the anti-gun organizations strip us of our right to protect ourselves, our families and our communities! Gun owners need to stand together or fall separately!

On behalf of Vintage and myself, I thank you in advance for your help.

* Any funds not distributed for legal expenses and fees will be donated to a Pro- Second Amendment Organization or Cause



