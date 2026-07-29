Vintage Camper Pioneers Rebuild After Tragic Fire

A devastating fire destroyed Vintage Camper Heaven on the evening of March 19, 2026 — the workshop, tools, rare vintage parts, customer trailers under restoration, and nearly everything Ken Gibson and Karen Witt Jones spent the last 14 years building together.

In just minutes, a lifelong dream was reduced to ashes.





This tragedy came after years of hardship:

- two break-ins and thefts in 2024

- the heartbreaking loss of co-founder Karen Witt Jones to cancer later that year

- and two major shop relocations in less than 12 months while trying to keep the business alive.





By January 2026, Ken had finally secured the company’s first large indoor facility and was preparing for a fresh start. Two months later, the fire took it all.

But giving up is not an option.





Vintage Camper Heaven was never just a business — it’s a community, a passion, and a place where rare vintage trailers were preserved and brought back to life. Ken and Karen rescued and repaired and found new owners for 300+ of these rare gems.





Many of you may know Ken and Karen personally, as friends, as clients, from vintage trailer rallies and events, or simply as fellow enthusiasts who spent years helping keep this community alive.





If Vintage Camper Heaven ever inspired you, helped you, or made you smile, this is a chance to help keep that dream alive for the next chapter.





Today, Ken is asking for help after losing everything. Your support will help stabilize operations, replace essential equipment and inventory, assist with customer projects lost in the fire, and help carry forward the vision Ken and Karen built together.





The future may look different from before, but Ken remains committed to preserving vintage trailers, supporting the community, and continuing the dream that meant so much to Karen and so many others.





Every donation, share, and message of support truly matters.

Please help Vintage Camper Heaven rise from the ashes and keep this passion alive in Karen’s memory. ❤️

#RisingFromAshes



