Hampton Roads DWTS for the Arts

The Foundation for the Arts in Hampton Roads hosts the annual Dancing with the Celebrity Stars event to celebrate and support the vibrant arts community across the Hampton Roads region. This unique fundraiser brings together local business leaders, community influencers, and well-known personalities who volunteer to step out of their comfort zones and onto the dance floor. Each “celebrity” is paired with a professional dance instructor and spends weeks rehearsing in preparation for a lively performance in front of a cheering audience.

The event is designed not only to entertain, but also to raise critical funds that help sustain and grow arts programs throughout Hampton Roads. Proceeds from the evening benefit local arts organizations, educational programs, community performances, and initiatives that ensure the arts remain accessible to people of all ages and backgrounds. The Foundation believes that the arts enrich communities, inspire creativity, and bring people together, and this event reflects that mission in a fun and engaging way.

Leading up to the performance night, each celebrity dancer also participates in fundraising efforts, encouraging friends, family, and the community to donate in support of the arts. Votes and donations help determine the winners, making the audience an important part of the competition.

By combining entertainment, philanthropy, and community spirit, Dancing with the Celebrity Stars highlights the power of the arts while celebrating the individuals and businesses that help keep the creative spirit of Hampton Roads thriving.

That's why I am reaching out to you today—not just because I care deeply about the arts but because I believe in what dance has done for me and countless others like me. We need your help to keep these programs alive, vibrant, and accessible to all who seek refuge or expression through them. Your donation can mean a scholarship here, an extra pair of dance shoes there—a lifeline tossed into turbulent waters, helping someone navigate the currents back to their love for dance.

I'm asking you to join us in this mission because every child deserves a chance to dream under the spotlight or even just enjoy the quiet solace found behind a piano. Let’s turn that twinkle of interest and passion into brilliance on stage! 🌟🎭

Will you help ensure our community can continue to dance, laugh, cry—and live fully? Your gift matters more than you know. ❤️✨

Together, we can keep the magic alive for future generations. Let's start dancing with them today! #SupportArts #HamptonRoadsStrong