GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Hampton Roads DWTS for the Arts

Goal$2,500 USD
Raised$150 USD

Fundraiser created byAmanda Brass

Fundraiser funds will be received by Smallcakes Smithfield

Hampton Roads DWTS for the Arts

The Foundation for the Arts in Hampton Roads hosts the annual Dancing with the Celebrity Stars event to celebrate and support the vibrant arts community across the Hampton Roads region. This unique fundraiser brings together local business leaders, community influencers, and well-known personalities who volunteer to step out of their comfort zones and onto the dance floor. Each “celebrity” is paired with a professional dance instructor and spends weeks rehearsing in preparation for a lively performance in front of a cheering audience.

The event is designed not only to entertain, but also to raise critical funds that help sustain and grow arts programs throughout Hampton Roads. Proceeds from the evening benefit local arts organizations, educational programs, community performances, and initiatives that ensure the arts remain accessible to people of all ages and backgrounds. The Foundation believes that the arts enrich communities, inspire creativity, and bring people together, and this event reflects that mission in a fun and engaging way.

Leading up to the performance night, each celebrity dancer also participates in fundraising efforts, encouraging friends, family, and the community to donate in support of the arts. Votes and donations help determine the winners, making the audience an important part of the competition.

By combining entertainment, philanthropy, and community spirit, Dancing with the Celebrity Stars highlights the power of the arts while celebrating the individuals and businesses that help keep the creative spirit of Hampton Roads thriving.

That's why I am reaching out to you today—not just because I care deeply about the arts but because I believe in what dance has done for me and countless others like me. We need your help to keep these programs alive, vibrant, and accessible to all who seek refuge or expression through them. Your donation can mean a scholarship here, an extra pair of dance shoes there—a lifeline tossed into turbulent waters, helping someone navigate the currents back to their love for dance.

I'm asking you to join us in this mission because every child deserves a chance to dream under the spotlight or even just enjoy the quiet solace found behind a piano. Let’s turn that twinkle of interest and passion into brilliance on stage! 🌟🎭

Will you help ensure our community can continue to dance, laugh, cry—and live fully? Your gift matters more than you know. ❤️✨

Together, we can keep the magic alive for future generations. Let's start dancing with them today! #SupportArts #HamptonRoadsStrong

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $490 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,598 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,650 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve