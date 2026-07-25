Vining Community Church Donation in Honor of Judy

The Vining Community Church-mission to restore an old school bus into a ministry van for Judy’s rural Oklahoma community.





Judy was raised attending this little church in the Oklahoma countryside. It is just down the road from the Miller Farm. She sang hymns there each Sunday. Starred in Christmas plays every December and learned to love Jesus here.





Her father, Harold Miller was a treasured member of the church up until his passing in 2013.





To pay it forward, Judy would be honored if you’d donate to the Vining Community Church’s endeavor of restoring an old school bus to become a ministry van that would serve the rural areas around where Judy grew up and the Miller Farm still stands. The plan is to use the new church bus to help families without transportation. They will help people get to places like the food bank, the grocery store, doctor’s appointments and church.





This humble little congregation calls itself a countryside lighthouse for Jesus. It would be so meaningful to help them serve their community in Judy’s honor.



