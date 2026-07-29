Vincent Farm Disaster Relief

My name is Aiden Bower, and the storms that came through Oldham County the night of April 27th destroyed my grandparents barns on our family soybean farm. They have been farming in Oldham County on the same street for 5 generations, feeding the community every year for over 100 years. These two barns had thousands of dollars of equipment that made it possible to do their work, and now they are at a great loss due to the storm damages. The barns were not insured, so now we turn to our community to ask for their support during this time. Any amount helps, and we are appreciative of any thoughts or prayers that you could cover us in during this difficult time.