Vilma Castro's fight with breast cancer

PRAY FOR HEALING! GIVE HOPE!

Vilma Castro a farmer, tried with all her strength to provide for her family including relatives, and now faces another challenge in life having recently been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

Having cancer can be daunting and requires making many decisions all at once. Not having a spouse since her husband abandoned her with 6 children ranging from 8 years to 6 months made it even harder for a loving mom of six children. In addition, she is an aunt who looked after her nieces & and nephews as her own over the years.

Vilma has been relying only on her strength in producing peanuts and rice crops to survive. Now she is trying to figure out where to get the financial resources to be able to seek treatment.

Besides the fear of not knowing what this cancer can do to her physical strength, the worst is knowing she does not have the finances needed to go through the recommended treatment and surgery since she is the sole provider in the family.

All Vilma wants is a simple extended life together with her family. Our help can let her feel that she is not alone in this time of need and give hope!

We all know that most single moms live below the poverty line. They must stretch their hard-earned pesos to pay bills and buy food, let alone pay for an expensive cancer treatment on top of it.

This is the reason we are asking anyone who is willing to pray for her healing and if anyone can help Vilma financially to be able to start the treatment. It does not matter what amount you can give, if it is from your heart, it will give her the hope that she is not alone in the fight for her life.

We ask you to take part and be part of Vilma’s healing and recovery process by prayer and donating.

God bless and thank you for considering giving for this cause.



