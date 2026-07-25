Village Water Filter Plant

Rimsha's next project for a water filter plant.

In a village of more than 200 Christian families, there is an urgent need clean water. The water filter plant cost is around $750 US. The bore well extraction is already done so we just need filter plant to clean water.

Evangelist Rimsha Yaqoob Masih in Pakistan reaches many poor and needy people in Pakistan with the Gospel and providing food and other provisions.

These funds are gathered by myself, Robert Dean, in the US on behalf on Rimsha Yaqoob as GiveSendGo does not operate in Pakistan.You can contact Rimsha at rimshamasih10 at gmail dot com.

She cares about:

1) Improving Education in Pakistan

2) creating Industries in Pakistan so people can have jobs

3) Improving the Education for Women in Pakistan so that can be a part of society

These funds are gather in the US by myself, Robert Dean for Rimsha as GiveSendGo does not operate in Pakistan. My Name is Robert Dean.