Monthly Village-to-Village Gospel Missions in Uganda





Hello, my name is Pastor Joseph Mukisa from Uganda, East Africa.

I am reaching out to invite you to partner with us as we carry the light of Jesus Christ to rural communities through our monthly village-to-village gospel missions.

Africa is truly hungry for the Gospel. So many hearts are ready to receive the Good News, but reaching these remote areas requires prayer, hands-on ministry, and physical resources. Together, you and I are called to be God’s hands and feet to the lost. We are all partners laboring in His vineyard!





How Your Support Makes an Impact

Your generous seed into this ministry directly enables us to go where the need is greatest. Here is what your donation helps cover:

Field Logistics & Travel: Gas and maintenance for our mission vehicles to transport teams safely into remote villages. Powering Our Outreaches: Fuel and expenses for our mobile electric generator, allowing us to run sound equipment. Bibles for New Believers: Providing free, native-language Bibles to equip new converts in God’s Word. Village Church Planting: Supporting sustainable village churches to disciple new believers long-term.





📖 Join Us in the Harvest

"How then shall they call on Him in whom they have not believed? And how shall they believe in Him of whom they have not heard? And how shall they hear without a preacher?" — Romans 10:14





Whether you can give $10, $50, $100, or a monthly gift, every single dollar directly powers these missions and brings the hope of Jesus Christ to those who have never heard it.





Even if you are unable to give financially right now, your prayers and shares mean the world to us! Please consider sharing this campaign with your family, church group, or friends.





Thank you for standing with us to fulfill the Great Commission. May God richly bless you for your generosity and partnership!





In Christ's Love,





Pastor Joseph Mukisa

Uganda, Africa



