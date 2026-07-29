The Victorious Warrior in Pakistan

Pastor Shamaun Saad has a ministry that includes distributing free Bibles, setting up house churches, training leaders, and preaching the gospel. "I thank God for using me well to serve His Word of God." We welcome him to the Victorious Warrior family, and we pray that through the work of the Holy Spirit, he may bring many people in Pakistan and India to a saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. We can now announce that The Victorious Warrior has been translated into Urdu, the official language of Pakistan. We ask everyone to join us in prayer and support for this ministry.