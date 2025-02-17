Join Victoria’s Battle Against Ovarian Cancer

Help Victoria Recover: Support Her Medical Journey

Less than a year before her diagnosis, Victoria and her husband, Wesley, moved to Dallas as newlyweds (one year at the time), ready for a fresh start in a new city. They were settling into their jobs, building a life together, and establishing a sense of normalcy when everything changed.





At the end of July 2024, just one week after her 43rd birthday, Victoria went to the doctor for severe abdominal pain. What seemed like a routine health concern quickly turned into devastating news—she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.





Her cancer was so aggressive that, before treatment could even begin, doctors had to drain her stomach four times in three days, removing an average of 14 liters each time. It was clear that there was no time to waste.





Victoria immediately began an aggressive chemotherapy regimen every three weeks, determined to fight with everything she had.





Her Journey So Far





In November, after months of grueling chemotherapy, Victoria underwent a complete hysterectomy and ovary removal, a life-saving surgery that was necessary to stop the cancer from spreading. She then received targeted radiation treatments to destroy any remaining cancer cells.





Even after surgery, her fight continued. She has since undergone three more infusion treatments, bringing her closer to remission. Now, as she nears the final stage of chemotherapy, she and Wesley are finally seeing a light at the end of the tunnel—but the battle isn’t over yet.





Why She Needs Your Help





Even though chemotherapy is ending, Victoria’s medical care will continue for the next two years. She must remain on a critical prescription regimen to prevent recurrence and keep her body strong. The financial burden of this battle has been overwhelming, and any support will help ease that weight.





Donations will go directly toward:

✅ Surgery & hospital expenses from her procedure in November

✅ Ongoing prescription medications for the next two years

✅ Follow-up care and monitoring to keep her healthy and cancer-free





How You Can Make a Difference

Victoria has shown unbelievable strength, but she and Wesley can’t do this alone. Every donation—big or small—will go directly toward covering her medical bills, prescriptions, and recovery expenses.





🙏 If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign and sending prayers or words of encouragement mean the world to them.





Thank You

Victoria and Wesley are beyond grateful for the love and support they have already received throughout this journey. Your kindness, generosity, and prayers help them stay strong, and together, we can help Victoria fully heal, move forward, and embrace life after cancer.





With gratitude,

Friends & Family of Victoria