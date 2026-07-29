Victorias college fund

Going back to school has always been something I wanted to do, I just had a hard time deciding what I wanted to do.

I've finally decided and now that my babies are growing up, I think its a good time to go back. I want this very badly. I want this for myself, but also for my boys.i want a stable career and future for them. To be able to support them through anything. And I know all of this will be worth it, in the end. Im very exited to see where my future takes me.



