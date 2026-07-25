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Victoria Lynn McQuillin Recovery

Goal$30,000 USD
Raised$28,290 USD

Fundraiser created byGrace Jenkins

Fundraiser funds will be received by Joshua McQuillin

Victoria Lynn McQuillin Recovery

Joshua and Melanie McQuillin welcomed their beautiful baby Girl Victoria Lynn, born on her due date July 5th. Melanie had a normal pregnancy with no complications however little Vicki was so excited to meet her mom and dad she came quicker than expected and was born at home with cord wrapped tightly around her neck. She was blue and lifeless. Josh being a trained medic with the EMTs on the phone making their way to them started CPR until help arrived. They were able to get her back after 15 minutes. They were taken to a local Rural ER where they then transferred both mom and baby to the next town where there was a hospital. Sweet Vicki went to the NICU where they prepared her for a special treatment to help her brain recover. The decision was made that she needed to get to a higher level intensive care where they were better equipped to handle her medical needs. Joshua and Melanie were not able to go with her so Josh made the decision with the support of a priest to baptize her and they said goodbye. She was airlifted to that next hospital where the NICU team took care of her while Josh and Melanie prepared for the long drive to her. They have a long road to recovery and we ask that everyone pray Gods will be done for them. They are currently 5 hours from their home so they are unable to work for the near future and any financial help would be most appreciated to help them maintain their normal expenses and the medical bills that are starting to pile up.

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