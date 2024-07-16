Victims of Communism – Manatee (VOCM) is a nonpartisan, 501c(3) nonprofit group of volunteers dedicated to enabling high school students to learn first-hand about Victims of Communism. We do this by augmenting Florida’s high school curriculum on this topic so that young people will understand why the hundreds of millions of victims died under Communist rule over the past century. We achieve this objective by providing a competitive scholarship program to students in public, private, and home schools. Our mission is to build strong, responsible leaders who value the U.S. Constitution, personal integrity, academic excellence, patriotism, and civic involvement.





This fundraiser is for our 2024 scholarship program. We will use the funds to help sponsor scholarships for Manatee County students.



