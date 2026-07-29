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Victims' safety

Goal$5,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byDiane Sanchez

Fundraiser funds will be received by Diane Sanchez

Victims' safety

Petition for a Victim Safety GPS Monitoring Law. We believe every victim of domestic violence and abuse deserves the right to feel safe after an offender has been convicted or released. Too many victims continue to live in fear because protective orders alone cannot always prevent an abuser from returning or violating the law. We can do more to protect survivors while holding offenders accountable. We are calling for legislation that would require individuals convicted of domestic violence offenses or found guilty of violating a protective order to wear a GPS ankle monitor for at least one year following their release, or longer if a court determines continued monitoring is necessary to protect public safety. The law should also allow victims to choose to receive real-time alerts whenever the monitored offender comes within a designated distance of their home, workplace, school, or other protected locations. These alerts could provide critical time to seek safety, contact law enforcement, and prevent further harm. This legislation would strengthen the enforcement of protective orders, increase accountability, help deter repeat offenses, and provide victims with an added layer of security and peace of mind. By signing this petition, we ask our elected officials to make victim safety a priority and enact laws that better protect survivors of domestic violence and abuse. Together, we can help prevent future violence and create safer communities for everyone. **Sign this petition today to stand with survivors and support stronger protections for victims of domestic violence.**





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