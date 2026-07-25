Victim of Severe Group Harassment and Antisemitism

Hello,

My name is Bertrand, I am a nurse by profession and an evangelical Christian. For over two years, I have been the victim of violent group harassment in my residence in Haguenau (Bas-Rhin).





The facts include:





Repeated death threats (recorded)

5 violent physical assaults, including attacks on a friend's dog that I regularly look after

Attempted homicide with a knife on January 4, 2026

Repeated vandalism (excrement on my car the day I filed my complaint, scratches, etc.)

False statements provided to the landlord, 3F

Multiple abusive complaints filed against me

Legal harassment and inaction from the landlord despite my repeated reports

Antisemitic dimension (insults and attacks related to my Jewish heritage)





Despite extensive evidence (police reports, audio and video recordings, photos, timeline), the civil proceedings resulted in an eviction order and a seizure and sale order. The landlord is still trying to evict me, while remaining unresponsive to my requests.

I am receiving full welfare benefits and am in a very precarious situation because of this.





The money raised will be used to:





Pay legal fees (including the €2,000 fee to file a case with the senior investigating judge)

Pay rent

Carry out urgent repairs and maintenance on my car (rear brakes and discs, 2 tires, drive belt, transmission fluid change – approximately €3,000)

Finance medical care

Build up essential cash reserves to address the immediate crisis





Any help, however small, will allow me to continue my legal defense and cope with this critical situation.





Thank you to those who take the time to read, help, or share.





Bertrand