Victim of rape with a baby on the way. Need help.

I was a victim of rape need surgery after he left me to die and later found out I was pregnant. I don’t believe in abortions and it’s not my baby’s fault . But I’m on my own with no help. I have a horrible roommate that doesn’t want children around so I’m asking for help with renting a new home and everything the baby needs. I just want to give this child a better life than I’ve had and I had no where else to turn yo so I’m sorry for asking for money. Buy god bless you just for reading my story. Anything at all helps. Please post anywhere i don't have anywhere to post and it would possibly help if you can't donate. I'm just scared and I don't know what else to do. I'll try to keep updating