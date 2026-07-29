Help Astrid pay off her debts

I am in a seriously situation

I have bought some much needed musical gear + household things + things for my label Tapes using bank loans and now, out of nowhere those said loan agreements have been voided which means I suddenly owe them 900 euros.





Because of my rising medicine costs among other costs, such as specialized diet food for Pancho, I am unable to pay it off myself. Most I could is approx. 150 as due to my disability my monthly budget post rent and utilities is ~200€





As a return for the (hopefully) support, I will work on whatever you throw at me - mixing, mastering, remixing, artwork, etc. for free of charge. Eternally grateful for the continued support, I do it all for You.