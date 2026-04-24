Memorial services

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Victor Daniel Galvan. He loved his family and was a source of unconditional love, strength, wisdom, and kindness. His presence touched the lives of so many, and the memories he created with family and friends will be cherished forever.

As we navigate this heartbreaking loss, we are seeking support to help cover the costs of the memorial service and final expenses. Our goal is to give Victor the beautiful and meaningful farewell that he deserves.

Any contribution, in any amount, will help ease the financial burden on the family during this difficult time. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser and keeping our family in your thoughts and prayers would mean the world to us.

Thank you for your compassion, generosity, and support as we honor and celebrate the life of a loving parent, son, brother and friend who will be deeply missed and forever loved ❤️