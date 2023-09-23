Baby Vianney Cripe

Goal:
USD $35,000
Raised:
USD $27,587
Campaign funds will be received by Shad Cripe
Vianney Cripe was welcomed to the world on September 1, 2023 by her loving parents, Shad and Jennifer, along with her sisters Cecilia (9) and Zelie (1).
Just two weeks later, Vianney was diagnosed with an incredibly rare and serious condition: Hemimegalencephaly. This condition is a genetic abnormality that causes part of the brain to grow at a quicker rate than the rest. At just two weeks old, Vianney started having infantile seizures. These seizures led Vianney to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis, where the decision was made to send her to Children's National Hospital in Washington D.C., to undergo a procedure that is only performed at that hospital.
The Cripe family needs your help to cover the many expenses from this life-altering procedure. The immediacy of the procedure required Vianney and Jennifer to take a very expensive life-flight from Indianapolis to Washington D.C. Shad and the girls traveled by car from Indianapolis to Washington D.C. and the whole family will need to live in D.C. for at least six weeks. These factors and the ensuing medical expenses, including time off work, all combine to create a massive need for assistance.
Please consider donating any amount to help this wonderful, faithful family as they care for their beautiful newborn. However, the most important gift you can give the Cripe family is your ceaseless and fervent prayers. Please pray for the medical team that will treat Vianney, for the best possible outcome from her procedures and for strength and comfort for the entire Cripe family.
For more information, please go to Jennifer's Facebook page here.
May God bless you, and may He hold the Cripe family close as they battle through this trial.
Praying for Vianney and all the Cripe family! Hope this can go towards a little more sleep for some very deserving parents.
My heart breaks to read this. I pray for you daily. God Bless You abd your family.
I have been following Vianney's journey for a couple of months now and I don't know if I've ever been moved so much by someone I've never met. We pray for her miraculous healing every night during our family decade and I have had several Masses said for her and will continue to do so. I now am praying for supernatural rest for you all. Jesus and Mary surround you and we are praying for you all!
Remember when times are difficult and the light feels far away, your strength and God's love are with your family every day, quiet and overflowing with compassion. Allow his love to sustain and renew your spirit, find time to laugh, and to cry, for it is in these moments, we are most open to his love. Amen Anne Lynn
We love ya so much. Looking forward to spoiling and holding you. Hugs to your family.
We love ya so much. Looking forward to spoiling and holding you. Hugs to your family.
God bless you all!
We love ya so much. Looking forward to spoiling and holding you. Hugs to your family.
God has you in the palm of His hand. May you all experience the peace that surpasses all understanding.
October 29th, 2023
For the 3 days following the 3rd / final planned procedure, Vianney did great. She was a little restless but had great stats, no seizures, and came off cooling/ventilator easily. She woke up right after the cooling/ventilator came off. She took a pacifier and played with all her cables. The EEG was even taken off, since she had done so well since the procedure. The reality is that she was probably on the longest streak in her life without a seizure or spasms event. Our family is immensely grateful for the prayers from everyone and the staff at both hospitals that helped give Vianney time not having seizures. I (Shad) was even able to capture a quick picture of Vianney with her eyes wide open and seemingly quite content. Jen and I were even optimistic about the potential for 1) Jen's mom to visit and hold Vianney 2) Jen to be able to feed Vianney from the tap.
Unfortunately, Vianney's condition seemed to change today (128). This morning she only had only minor responses when touched around 7:30am. The assumption was she was finally sleeping well after being awake some of the night. By 9:35am the nurse assessed that Vianney was having a focal seizure, but the nurse was not concerned immediately. After Vianney had been seizing for 5 minutes the nurse went to get an anti-seizure medicine (Vianney is still on several other anti-seizure medications). While the nurse administered the anti-seizure medicine other doctors, nurses, and nurse practitioners filtered into the room. At one point there were at least ten people in the room. The staff worked diligently and got the seizure under control in about 35-40 minutes. The decisions were made to put the video EEG back on, do a head ultrasound, get a chest X-ray (to check her access lines), and put her back on some medicines. Over the course of the rest of the day Vianney had several more seizures, some lasting a little over an hour. It was decided that it was best to put her back on the ventilator this evening due to her CO2 levels being elevated.
Neuro has theories for the seizures (or the appearance of seizures). From what Jen and I have been told, Vianney's brain swelling has not increased (or not significantly increased) but has shifted more forward. An MRI is scheduled for tomorrow (129) at 10am, which should be more conclusive on results.
Please pray for God's will to be done and for little Vianney.
Lord, have mercy on us.
Christ, have mercy on us.
Lord, have mercy on us. Christ, hear us.
Christ, graciously hear us.
God the Father of Heaven,
have mercy on us.
God the Son, Redeemer of the world,
have mercy on us.
God the Holy Spirit,
have mercy on us.
Holy Trinity One God,
have mercy on us.
St Vianney and St. Joseph, ora pro nobis!
October 24th, 2023
Vianney is out of her procedure and back in her NICU room!
Operating doctor said everything went well and currently is not expecting to need a 4th procedure. Today's procedure took longer than expected at ~7.5 hours, from leaving room to returning. The extra time was due Vianney not being cooperative by coming up with new ways to vascularize previously embolized areas. EEG during procedure indicated that the left (bad) side of Vianney's brain is showing little to no function. Vianney is starting her 3 days of cooling and steroids to prevent swelling due to her stroke. As awful as it all sounds, this is a better outcome than we could have expected a 6 weeks ago.
God is good today, as always!
More updates to come!
October 24th, 2023
Tomorrow is procedure number 3 at 7:30am October 24th, and will be targeting the front left side of her brain. This will be the longest procedure and may be the final.
We were just informed today, Vianney may have to have a 4th procedure depending on how long this 3rd procedure takes. So our prayer request for tomorrow is an Our Father, specifically for:
I will add another update when procedure is complete tomorrow.
Jen got to have lunch today with prior HME embolization patients and their families, I'll provide more details in future updates on what we can hope for regarding Vianney's future.
God have mercy on us!
St John Vianney and all you holy men and women, pray for us!
October 18th, 2023
Procedure #2 is done and went quicker than expected! Vianney is back in her NICU room, being cooled, and resting. Operating doctor said everything went well!
Thanks for all the prayers!
October 18th, 2023
Vianney has done great since her first surgery! She was taken off the cooling system and ventilator on Saturday (Oct. 14). She woke up a few hours after the nurses weened her off her pain and sedation meds and then was very squirmy. Over the last few days she has enjoyed lots of mom and grandma time. Vianney even nursed directly from the source, which was great for mom and baby.
Tomorrow (Oct. 18) at 7:30am, she'll start her second embolization procedure. If available say a quick Our Father, for His will to be done with Vianney. I'll try to update this after procedure tomorrow.
Family is still doing well. We got to go to mass as 4/5ths of a family, at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception at the National Shrine (beautiful church by the way) on Sunday. The older girls got lots of time with Gma (Nate's mom) last week. This week the older girls are getting lots of time with the Cripe grandparents, including pool time at their hotel, going to the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, and the Zoo. The zoo was a bit traumatizing for Cecilia, when she saw a Halloween themed teeter-totter, the device that made her lose half of her front teeth a couple months ago (she'll tell you that's not so bad now). Jen has been able to enjoy nursing Vianney, playing with the older girls outside, and fun Doordash food deliveries. I (Shad) started work today and am grateful for the time I had off but also grateful for the return of some normalcy. I also have enjoyed any time I get with Vianney or the older girls. However I miss my wife, as we only get to see each other about 6 hours a week during surgery and hospital shift rotations.
Please continue to pray for the little lady, along with all the holy men and women including:
St Joseph
St John Vianney
Blessed Ulma family (look up, it's a neat story)
Nate
Ora Pro Nobis
October 13th, 2023
Vianney's first of 3 planned procedures was completed on Wednesday October 11th, in about 2.5 hours. The operating doctor said that overall everything went well and as planned.
Since returning to the NICU room after the procedure, Vianney has been on a cooler set to keep her at 35.5°C (95.9°F). She will remain cooled for 72 hours post procedure, then will start a 6 hour re-warming around noon on Saturday Oct 14th. The goal of the cooling is to help reduce swelling in her brain, as the embolized portion dies off. She has been put on several medications to help keep her comfortable. In general she remains sleepy and motionless, but she periodically fights her medications and squirms to stress the nurses out and to inform everyone about her opinion of the situation.
Vianney is strong, she grabs all her tubes and fingers whenever she is given the opportunity. The doctors and nurses are doing amazing things. She is very much in Darth Vader mode being "more machine than man", as she has 5 machines and 8+ IVs/pumps hooked up to her.
Prayers are still the best form of help and if you can please add prayers for a few other NICU babies from families that we have gotten to know including Gemma, Lincoln, and Eley.
God, the Father of heaven, have mercy on us
God the Son, Redeemer of the world, have mercy on us.
God the Holy Spirit, have mercy on us.
Holy Trinity, one God, have mercy on us.
Holy Mary, St. Joseph, St. John Vianney, and St. Philomena, pray for us
October 11th, 2023
Very short and last minute update, as things changed in last few hours.
Surgery has been moved to 7:30 am tomorrow (Oct 11th). Prayers are proactive and retroactive but prayers at surgery time are still greatly appreciated!
God bless all and our little Vianney!
October 5th, 2023
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.