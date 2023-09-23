Baby Vianney Cripe

Goal:

 USD $35,000

Raised:

 USD $27,587

Campaign created by Friends of the Cripe Family

Campaign funds will be received by Shad Cripe

Vianney Cripe was welcomed to the world on September 1, 2023 by her loving parents, Shad and Jennifer, along with her sisters Cecilia (9) and Zelie (1).

Just two weeks later, Vianney was diagnosed with an incredibly rare and serious condition: Hemimegalencephaly.  This condition is a genetic abnormality that causes part of the brain to grow at a quicker rate than the rest. At just two weeks old, Vianney started having infantile seizures. These seizures led Vianney to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis, where the decision was made to send her to Children's National Hospital in Washington D.C., to undergo a procedure that is only performed at that hospital.  

The Cripe family needs your help to cover the many expenses from this life-altering procedure. The immediacy of the procedure required Vianney and Jennifer to take a very expensive life-flight from Indianapolis to Washington D.C. Shad and the girls traveled by car from Indianapolis to Washington D.C. and the whole family will need to live in D.C. for at least six weeks. These factors and the ensuing medical expenses, including time off work, all combine to create a massive need for assistance.

Please consider donating any amount to help this wonderful, faithful family as they care for their beautiful newborn.  However, the most important gift you can give the Cripe family is your ceaseless and fervent prayers. Please pray for the medical team that will treat Vianney, for the best possible outcome from her procedures and for strength and comfort for the entire Cripe family.

For more information, please go to Jennifer's Facebook page here.

May God bless you, and may He hold the Cripe family close as they battle through this trial.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

The Bender Family
$ 200.00 USD
9 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
9 months ago

Praying for Vianney and all the Cripe family! Hope this can go towards a little more sleep for some very deserving parents.

Jennifer Smith,
$ 100.00 USD
9 months ago

My heart breaks to read this. I pray for you daily. God Bless You abd your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
9 months ago

Abby Burrus
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
10 months ago

I have been following Vianney's journey for a couple of months now and I don't know if I've ever been moved so much by someone I've never met. We pray for her miraculous healing every night during our family decade and I have had several Masses said for her and will continue to do so. I now am praying for supernatural rest for you all. Jesus and Mary surround you and we are praying for you all!

Anne Lynn
$ 200.00 USD
10 months ago

Remember when times are difficult and the light feels far away, your strength and God's love are with your family every day, quiet and overflowing with compassion. Allow his love to sustain and renew your spirit, find time to laugh, and to cry, for it is in these moments, we are most open to his love. Amen Anne Lynn

To our granddaughter
$ 100.00 USD
11 months ago

We love ya so much. Looking forward to spoiling and holding you. Hugs to your family.

To our granddaughter
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

We love ya so much. Looking forward to spoiling and holding you. Hugs to your family.

William Kantor
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

Donna and Joe Zellmer
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

God bless you all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Michael Brenda Pfarr
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

To our granddaughter
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

We love ya so much. Looking forward to spoiling and holding you. Hugs to your family.

Amanda D
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

God has you in the palm of His hand. May you all experience the peace that surpasses all understanding.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 26.00 USD
1 year ago

Updates

Update #8

October 29th, 2023

For the 3 days following the 3rd / final planned procedure, Vianney did great.  She was a little restless but had great stats, no seizures, and came off cooling/ventilator easily. She woke up right after the cooling/ventilator came off. She took a pacifier and played with all her cables. The EEG was even taken off, since she had done so well since the procedure. The reality is that she was probably on the longest streak in her life without a seizure or spasms event. Our family is immensely grateful for the prayers from everyone and the staff at both hospitals that helped give Vianney time not having seizures. I (Shad) was even able to capture a quick picture of Vianney with her eyes wide open and seemingly quite content. Jen and I were even optimistic about the potential for 1) Jen's mom to visit and hold Vianney 2) Jen to be able to feed Vianney from the tap.

Unfortunately, Vianney's condition seemed to change today (128). This morning she only had only minor responses when touched around 7:30am.  The assumption was she was finally sleeping well after being awake some of the night.  By 9:35am the nurse assessed that Vianney was having a focal seizure, but the nurse was not concerned immediately. After Vianney had been seizing for 5 minutes the nurse went to get an anti-seizure medicine (Vianney is still on several other anti-seizure medications).  While the nurse administered the anti-seizure medicine other doctors, nurses, and nurse practitioners filtered into the room. At one point there were at least ten people in the room. The staff worked diligently and got the seizure under control in about 35-40 minutes. The decisions were made to put the video EEG back on, do a head ultrasound, get a chest X-ray (to check her access lines), and put her back on some medicines. Over the course of the rest of the day Vianney had several more seizures, some lasting a little over an hour.  It was decided that it was best to put her back on the ventilator this evening due to her CO2 levels being elevated.

Neuro has theories for the seizures (or the appearance of seizures).  From what Jen and I have been told, Vianney's brain swelling has not increased (or not significantly increased) but has shifted more forward.  An MRI is scheduled for tomorrow (129) at 10am, which should be more conclusive on results.

Please pray for God's will to be done and for little Vianney.

Lord, have mercy on us.
Christ, have mercy on us.
Lord, have mercy on us. Christ, hear us.
Christ, graciously hear us.
God the Father of Heaven,
have mercy on us.
God the Son, Redeemer of the world,
have mercy on us.
God the Holy Spirit,
have mercy on us.
Holy Trinity One God,
have mercy on us.

St Vianney and St. Joseph, ora pro nobis!

Update Update #8 Image
Update #7

October 24th, 2023

Vianney is out of her procedure and back in her NICU room!

Operating doctor said everything went well and currently is not expecting to need a 4th procedure.  Today's procedure took longer than expected at ~7.5 hours, from leaving room to returning. The extra time was due Vianney not being cooperative by coming up with new ways to vascularize previously embolized areas. EEG during procedure indicated that the left (bad) side of Vianney's brain is showing little to no function. Vianney is starting her 3 days of cooling and steroids to prevent swelling due to her stroke. As awful as it all sounds, this is a better outcome than we could have expected a 6 weeks ago. 

God is good today, as always!

More updates to come!

Update Update #7 Image
Update #6

October 24th, 2023

Tomorrow is procedure number 3 at 7:30am October 24th, and will be targeting the front left side of her brain.  This will be the longest procedure and may be the final.  

We were just informed today, Vianney may have to have a 4th procedure depending on how long this 3rd procedure takes. So our prayer request for tomorrow is an Our Father, specifically for: 

  1. God's will be done, and we find peace in whatever form that takes.
  2. Procedure goes well for Vianney
  3. God willing, that the 3rd procedure will be the final one.
  4. All the babies in the NICU, especially Gemma's (another HME baby in the NICU with Vianney) procedure goes well on Wednesday day. 
  5. A few personal intentions for our family friends.

I will add another update when procedure is complete tomorrow.

Jen got to have lunch today with prior HME embolization patients and their families, I'll provide more details in future updates on what we can hope for regarding Vianney's future.


God have mercy on us!

St John Vianney and all you holy men and women, pray for us!

Update #5

October 18th, 2023

Procedure #2 is done and went quicker than expected! Vianney is back in her NICU room, being cooled, and resting. Operating doctor said everything went well! 

Thanks for all the prayers!

Update #4

October 18th, 2023

Vianney has done great since her first surgery! She was taken off the cooling system and ventilator on Saturday (Oct. 14). She woke up a few hours after the nurses weened her off her pain and sedation meds and then was very squirmy. Over the last few days she has enjoyed lots of mom and grandma time. Vianney even nursed directly from the source, which was great for mom and baby.


Tomorrow (Oct. 18) at 7:30am, she'll start her second embolization procedure. If available say a quick Our Father, for His will to be done with Vianney.  I'll try to update this after procedure tomorrow.


Family is still doing well. We got to go to mass as 4/5ths of a family, at the Basilica of the Immaculate Conception at the National Shrine (beautiful church by the way) on Sunday. The older girls got lots of time with Gma (Nate's mom) last week. This week the older girls are getting lots of time with the Cripe grandparents, including pool time at their hotel, going to the Smithsonian Air and Space Museum, and the Zoo. The zoo was a bit traumatizing for Cecilia, when she saw a Halloween themed teeter-totter, the device that made her lose half of her front teeth a couple months ago (she'll tell you that's not so bad now). Jen has been able to enjoy nursing Vianney, playing with the older girls outside, and fun Doordash food deliveries. I (Shad) started work today and am grateful for the time I had off but also grateful for the return of some normalcy. I also have enjoyed any time I get with Vianney or the older girls. However I miss my wife, as we only get to see each other about 6 hours a week during surgery and hospital shift rotations. 


Please continue to pray for the little lady, along with all the holy men and women including:

St Joseph

St John Vianney

Blessed Ulma family (look up, it's a neat story)

Nate

Ora Pro Nobis

Update #3

October 13th, 2023

Vianney's first of 3 planned procedures was completed on Wednesday October 11th, in about 2.5 hours. The operating doctor said that overall everything went well and as planned.

Since returning to the NICU room after the procedure, Vianney has been on a cooler set to keep her at 35.5°C (95.9°F). She will remain cooled for 72 hours post procedure, then will start a 6 hour re-warming around noon on Saturday Oct 14th. The goal of the cooling is to help reduce swelling in her brain, as the embolized portion dies off. She has been put on several medications to help keep her comfortable. In general she remains sleepy and motionless, but she periodically fights her medications and squirms to stress the nurses out and to inform everyone about her opinion of the situation.

Vianney is strong, she grabs all her tubes and fingers whenever she is given the opportunity. The doctors and nurses are doing amazing things. She is very much in Darth Vader mode being "more machine than man", as she has 5 machines and 8+ IVs/pumps hooked up to her.

Prayers are still the best form of help and if you can please add prayers for a few other NICU babies from families that we have gotten to know including Gemma, Lincoln, and Eley. 

God, the Father of heaven, have mercy on us
God the Son, Redeemer of the world, have mercy on us.
God the Holy Spirit, have mercy on us.
Holy Trinity, one God, have mercy on us.

Holy Mary, St. Joseph, St. John Vianney, and St. Philomena, pray for us

Update Update #3 Image
Update #2

October 11th, 2023

Very short and last minute update, as things changed in last few hours.

Surgery has been moved to 7:30 am tomorrow (Oct 11th). Prayers are proactive and retroactive but prayers at surgery time are still greatly appreciated!

God bless all and our little Vianney!

Update Update #2 Image
Update #1

October 5th, 2023

Thanks!
To start this update, we wish to thank everyone who has donated and prayed for our family. Despite it being cliché to say, we are so humbled by everyone's generosity. I (Shad) am still baffled that so many people wish to help our little family.

A couple particular thanks goes out to:
  1. Dan H. for setting up this donation page, when so many people were asking how to help during one of the scariest and busiest times of our lives.
  2. The family hosting us in their house currently!  

Medical Update
As mentioned in the original post: Vianney has been diagnosed with hemimegalencephaly, which effectively means that the left half of her brain did not form correctly. The left side of Vianney's brain is effectively useless, causes seizures, and can damage the good (right) side of her brain.

She was transferred to Children's National Hospital to undergo a series of procedures that is only only performed at this hospital and has only been performed on 14 children before Vianney. The purpose this series of procedures is to embolize (block) the veins that provide blood to the left side of her brain. Once the veins the left side of her brain are embolized, the left side of the brain will experience a series of strokes, die off, and be dissolved into the fluid that surrounds her brain. Despite the intimidating goal, the procedures will preserve the right side of Vianney's brain. This procedure has risks/draw backs but offers Vianney the best potential for as normal a life as can hoped for given the initial diagnosis (expecting motor deficits and potentially neurological deficits).

Currently the surgical plan for Vianney is to have 3 procedures spaced a week apart (if everything goes well) starting on October 11th a little before noon. Please if time allows, pray for little Vianney's body and soul at that time.

In the meantime, Vianney is responding well to medications. Vianney was experiencing a seizure (spasm cluster) every 30 minutes at the peak. Since being put on 5-6 anti-seizure medicines, she is only having a seizure every 2-3 hours. She was removed from the ventilator before leaving Indianapolis and has since not had any trouble breathing on her own. Jen has been able to provide nutrition to Vianney indirectly by pumping and the nurses providing milk through a NG tube. Very recently Vianney has even been able to nurse directly from Jen very small amounts . Although Vianney is often still too sleepy due to medications.

As soon as it makes sense and we receive further updates, I will try to make information available.

Family Update
Our family is blessed far more than we deserve. We have moved into a family friend's house near Washington D.C.

Jen and Shad are rotating shifts staying at the hospital with Vianney and staying with the older two girls. Other than the following lists, Vianney's parents are praying vigorously.  When at hospital Jen has enjoyed lots of cuddling with Vianney, trying local delivery food services, reading books, and catching up on some TV. I (Shad) mostly keep myself busy asking a lot of tedious questions to the hospital staff (whom are far too patient with me), trying to read, and trying to stay on top of insurance/work/plans.

Cecilia is enrolled in a Catholic school local near our temporary residence. She says her new temporary school is too early and too much work but she has already (to no one's surprise) made friends. She is sharing a room with our host family's kids and getting in trouble for talking late into the night.

Zelie is a little more confused about the situation and doesn't like letting mom and dad out of her sight. However, Zelie has enjoyed many different things here including lots of 1-on-1 parent time, car rides with lots of fun snacks to and from hospital, loving on our youngest host family member (a little too roughly at times), going to the D.C. zoo once already, helping dad with house projects, and playing a lot outside on play ground/ziplines/trampoline.

Wrap-up
There are significant challenges ahead for Vianney and the entire Cripe family but two quotes come to mind:
  1. The Good Lord told us to "Be not afraid" several times. We intend to not be.
  2. When wishing we weren't in hard times, Gandalf said "and so do all who live to see such times. But that is not for them to decide. All we have to decide is what to do with the time that is given us." With that reflection, we will continue to choose to love and pray for our little girl.
Our Catholic faith has been our comfort. Our little girl is Baptized and was always going home one way or another. Vianney is also our first child, Confirmed in her faith (St. Jane de Chantal, ora pro nobis).

Finally Vianney is blessed with a grandma (or grandma and grandpa) coming to watch her older sisters while she hordes her parents at the hospital during surgery.

