Baby Vianney Cripe

Vianney Cripe was welcomed to the world on September 1, 2023 by her loving parents, Shad and Jennifer, along with her sisters Cecilia (9) and Zelie (1).

Just two weeks later, Vianney was diagnosed with an incredibly rare and serious condition: Hemimegalencephaly. This condition is a genetic abnormality that causes part of the brain to grow at a quicker rate than the rest. At just two weeks old, Vianney started having infantile seizures. These seizures led Vianney to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis, where the decision was made to send her to Children's National Hospital in Washington D.C., to undergo a procedure that is only performed at that hospital.



The Cripe family needs your help to cover the many expenses from this life-altering procedure. The immediacy of the procedure required Vianney and Jennifer to take a very expensive life-flight from Indianapolis to Washington D.C. Shad and the girls traveled by car from Indianapolis to Washington D.C. and the whole family will need to live in D.C. for at least six weeks. These factors and the ensuing medical expenses, including time off work, all combine to create a massive need for assistance.

Please consider donating any amount to help this wonderful, faithful family as they care for their beautiful newborn. However, the most important gift you can give the Cripe family is your ceaseless and fervent prayers. Please pray for the medical team that will treat Vianney, for the best possible outcome from her procedures and for strength and comfort for the entire Cripe family.



For more information, please go to Jennifer's Facebook page here.

May God bless you, and may He hold the Cripe family close as they battle through this trial.