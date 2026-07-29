VFW Sam Presley Post 4970 fire rebuild

The Sam Presley VFW Post 4970 has been a cornerstone in our community. While there are a few people that say "I didn't know we had a VFW post" there are many more that will tell you about the dances and times they had at our Post. During Covid the post got shut down, but afterwards it had a hard time getting back to what it used to be. There were modernization efforts being done with the community in mind. We wanted a place not just for veterans, but the whole place the community can use for whatever function they desire, or for a place to let off some steam after a hard week. On July 21, 2026 that progress was suddenly halted when we got the call that the building was on fire. The brave firefighters fought the flames for over 8 hours, expended 13,000 gallons of water and it was not enough, the fire consumed everything and all we could do was watch our progress and history go up in smoke. One of our members said he didn't know what he was going to do, this was the one thing he looked forward to every month, which is why I want to get it rebuilt, so people have a place to go. There was insurance (because I know it will be asked) but it was only liability and it only covered the people while inside if they were injured. So that is not a viable option to use for the rebuild. If you could find it in your heart to donate, that would be very appreciated. If not, just sharing this to more people can help in a big way too. Thank you and God bless.