Disabled veteran in serious need of help please

🌟🏡 Hello, friends! I'm reaching out to you from the heart of our little sanctuary—the place that should be a haven for peace and comfort. But right now, it's more like an old friend hanging on by a thread. 🏠✨

It all started with health challenges that made me unable to work. Just when I thought life was starting to level out after years of hard knocks, things took an unexpected turn. My home became my battleground, and the daily grind—once just about making ends meet—turned into a struggle to keep up with even the simplest of tasks.

The electrical work is outdated and as we know can lead to more serious issues over time. Old and insufficient insulation makes heating and cooling a challenge as well. 😥❤️

But here’s where hope comes in... 🌈

I know that setting a goal this high seems outlandish but the raised funds will go towards acquiring the land, home contruction, electrical work, plumbing work, new updated septic, permits and inspection fees and proper heating and cooling needed for us. I ask with a humble heart, and anything and everything is appreciated. #VeteransFirst #GiveSendGO #EmergencyHelp #InNeed #Hope