Veterinary care

I have four older dogs. They all need vaccines and dental work. Unfortunately one of them lost a tooth and now has trouble eating. I'm afraid I neglected the proper care for them. Now each one has specific problems. One is having hearing problems, one has begun to get bumps that ooze icky. The last one just started having seizures. I recently retired, so my income has changed drastically to the lower side. My animals have always come first. They were taken care of before myself. And now I can't do that. Please find it in your heart to help me give them the best care I can. I'm only asking for a portion of what will be needed.

I pray in the name of Jesus for help in my fur babies health. Amen.



