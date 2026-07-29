Veterinarian and Car Accident Bills

Hello, I have never asked for help and even feel bad making this and asking. On June 7th 2026, I had to take my pet cat Onco to the Indy Emergency Vet, He was already being treated and was having a bad day so I took him there. After spending lots of money on stays and treatment I had to make the decision to let him go and not allow him to suffer any more. On the way home I was about a block from my house when a lady speeding through the intersection and hit the front of my car and all but totaled it. I need some help getting these things taken care of and have ran out of options other than asking for help. If you see it in your heart to please help it will be much appreciated.