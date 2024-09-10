VeteransHouse! Org

Goal:
USD $144,000
Raised:
USD $556
Campaign funds will be received by Stanley LeCarpentier
VETERANS-HOUSE!(c) Homestead #1 for 11/28/2024
PLEASE GIVE $11.11...$111.11...$1,111.11...$11,111.11...OR $144,000...!! :)
OUR GOAL:
Raise The Funding & Choose The Recipient of The First "Solitude Property"...
to be gifted to a "dwellingless" US Veteran ON THANKSGIVING DAY, 11/28/2024.
The Veterans-House!(c) will be put in Trust, so the home can never be taken away from the Veteran, by hook or crook, etc.
This assures the Veteran will have up to a lifetime in the dwelling, at will.
It also allows, if the person at any time decides to move on up and out of the property,
for V-H! to simply change the Name of the Beneficiary,...and yet another houseless Veteran is off the street!
Thank you for helping our quest to End Veteran Homelessness In America.
PLEASE: "Give All You Can Give,...Like They Did.(c)"
For full details, visit veterans-house.org
THANK YOU!!
For all of the Veterans
On behalf of my support for Veterans and @stanthehuman who brought this to my attention in a X Space covering WNC relief!
"Because I Give A...House!©" --Stan-The-HuMan™
November 22nd, 2024
JOIN US: $11.11 per BBQ Plate.
See the WNC Air Museum antique plane collection.
November 13th, 2024
Promo T-Shirt Fun'Raiser Design for BOGOGO©
November 13th, 2024
Promo T-Shirt Fun'Raiser Design for BOGOGO©
November 13th, 2024
Promo T-Shirt Fun'Raiser Design for BOGOGO©
November 13th, 2024
Promo T-Shirt Fun'Raiser Design for BOGOGO©
November 13th, 2024
Promo T-Shirt Fun'Raiser Design for BOGOGO©
November 13th, 2024
TROPHY for NCVW's "2024 Battle of the Breakfasts"
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.