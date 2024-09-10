Campaign Image
VeteransHouse! Org

Goal:

 USD $144,000

Raised:

 USD $556

Campaign created by Stanley LeCarpentier

Campaign funds will be received by Stanley LeCarpentier

VeteransHouse! Org

VETERANS-HOUSE!(c) Homestead #1 for 11/28/2024

PLEASE GIVE $11.11...$111.11...$1,111.11...$11,111.11...OR $144,000...!!  :)

OUR GOAL:

Raise The Funding & Choose The Recipient of The First "Solitude Property"...

to be gifted to a "dwellingless" US Veteran ON THANKSGIVING DAY, 11/28/2024.

The Veterans-House!(c) will be put in Trust, so the home can never be taken away from the Veteran, by hook or crook, etc.

This assures the Veteran will have up to a lifetime in the dwelling, at will.

It also allows, if the person at any time decides to move on up and out of the property,

for V-H! to simply change the Name of the Beneficiary,...and yet another houseless Veteran is off the street!

Thank you for helping our quest to End Veteran Homelessness In America.

PLEASE: "Give All You Can Give,...Like They Did.(c)"

For full details, visit veterans-house.org

THANK YOU!!

Beth Quinn
$ 11.00 USD
5 days ago

Beth Quinn
$ 11.00 USD
1 month ago

Jack Wilson
$ 267.00 USD
1 month ago

Veterans
$ 12.00 USD
2 months ago

Kris
$ 22.00 USD
2 months ago

For all of the Veterans

Beth Quinn
$ 11.00 USD
2 months ago

GreGAR777JL
$ 111.00 USD
2 months ago

On behalf of my support for Veterans and @stanthehuman who brought this to my attention in a X Space covering WNC relief!

Anonymous
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

NC Veterans Weekend 2024
$ 11.00 USD
4 months ago

"Because I Give A...House!©" --Stan-The-HuMan™

Updates

SUNDAY, NOV. 24TH: 1st Responder Appreciation Day & Charity BBQ

November 22nd, 2024

JOIN US: $11.11 per BBQ Plate.

See the WNC Air Museum antique plane collection.

Update SUNDAY, NOV. 24TH: 1st Responder Appreciation Day & Charity BBQ Image
Promo T-Shirt Fun'Raiser Design for BOGOGO©

November 13th, 2024

TROPHY for NCVW's "2024 Battle of the Breakfasts"

November 13th, 2024

TROPHY for NCVW's "2024 Battle of the Breakfasts"

Update TROPHY for NCVW's "2024 Battle of the Breakfasts" Image
