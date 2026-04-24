Veterans Fishing for Peace of Mind

I am a Veteran of the US Navy. I suffer from PTSD, as a majority of us Veterans suffer from. I am an avid fisherman that uses fishing as a tool to cope with my PTSD.

I have captained Veterans in the past and the joy in their eyes said enough about how they felt. What I am asking help for is to outfit my boat to make it compatible for those Veterans in wheelchairs. I would also like to upgrade the boat with more safety features for veterans that need a lot of assistance, while on the lake. I would like to have steps made and installed for the trailer. Lastly, I would like to purchase a new trailer for the boat.

The upgrades and outfitting require a new floor and covering that is slip proof and snag proof.

Your help would make for a great day on the water for ALL Veterans that go with me. Lastly, I do not charge them a dime. I provide the boat, fuel, bait, tackle, rods, and shore lunch. Thank you in advance.