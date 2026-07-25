Veteran's End of Life Care at Home

My Father in law, George has been increasingly unwell for a while and finally has answers for all his breathing issues, weakness, confusion, loss of weight and appetite. Kathy has been his consistent, patient and loving caregiver at home and been extremely worried for him. George and Kathy have lived in Hueytown, Alabama for as long as I have known them and we are in Indiana. We were finally able to get down to see him the beginning of June and the day after we left he was taken to the Hospital by ambulance because his breathing had worsened drastically. At the hospital they ran all kinds of tests and pulled 2 liters of fluid from his lungs the first time. They admitted him and continued testing removing more fluid from him a few other times. At the hospital his confusion increased and Kathy couldn't leave his side. He spent over a week in the hospital and was then transfered to a nursing/ rehab facility. At the hospital they gave him a diagnosis finally of Stage 4 Mesothelioma. He is not a candidate for any treatment of any kind. The only thing to do for him is to love him, keep him comfortable, as free of pain as possible and respect his wishes the best anyone can.

George is a Vietnam Army Veteran who has been married to Kathy for 28 years. He deserves and wishes to be comfortable in his home where Kathy can care for him. She was already caring for him with dignity, patience, and being a calming presence to him as they also now say he has dementia. She is the person that brings home peace and understands him and all his needs. Kathy wants to bring George home as that is his wish to be there as long as possible with his wife and the memories they share. He would be coming home on Hospice care.

However, Bringing George home comes with some changes and repairs needing done to the home. They have always lived on a limited budget and repairs are never easy to fit in. They are needing to reinforce the deck so the ramp the VA is providing can be attached properly as he is no longer able to climb the stairs in or walk more than a few steps. She is removing the old carpet due to thinking the dust and other things may be a trigger for his breathing. She is going to repair the subfloor and have other flooring laid down. Sadly, her other request is for help with funeral expenses when the time comes as they have no life insurance.

He is more than a stepdad to my husband; He is a friend. He is 'Pops";

Everytime he calls his mom he talks to Pops. We are sad that we are not able to be there to care for him in house, but feel helping set this up is a way for us to play a small part in giving them both a bit of comfort and one less worry. She will be using any funds collected to make these repairs, care for George and his final expenses.

Thank you for reading this story and we are appreciative for any help or prayers given. God bless you.