Veteran spinal fusion surgery

Please help disabled veteran that servers in various regions of world server honorable service to God and his Country USA proudly but now needs medical attention with connected spinal fusion surgery care veteran suffering from cervical neck needed fusion c3 c4 c5 c6. Your contribution will put him back in community to pay forward with youth to encourage them to follow his dedication. The veteran not only served country but works with youth career development.Experience Juvenile group leader for 5 years children service 5 years and still motivated to always pay forward with country. Veteran comes from family commitment starting with father Korean war veteran 3 brothers lieutenant Commander Navy, hospital corpsman army, army tank engineer. Now veteran needs your blessing.The condition with spinal fusion surgery will follow rehabilitation helping with therapy for 1 year walking and standing help with bills while rehabilitation and equipment needed to function properly.All contribution will be updated with progress monthly or sooner on the hurdles of medical progress .The condition called severe stenosis of spine is a long process and half the battle have been complete but now careful attention is needed and patience to total heal .