Veteran Seeking Support for Education and Family S

I am a 12-year military veteran and father seeking support as I work to return to college and earn a degree. After being terminated without cause from my last two jobs, my family has faced significant financial hardship while navigating a challenging and changing job market.





Although I have 60% veteran education benefits, they do not cover all educational and living expenses. I am raising funds to help with tuition, books, housing, utilities, groceries, and other essential family needs while I complete my education.





Your support will help me gain the skills needed to secure a stable career and provide a better future for my family. Thank you for helping a veteran rebuild and move forward. 🇺🇸❤️



